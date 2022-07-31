Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.90.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$7.22 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1032024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,720,100 shares of company stock worth $17,286,152.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

