Bloom Burton Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their target price on Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE MDNA opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$112.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.