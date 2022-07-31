Raymond James Cuts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$22.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE NOA opened at C$14.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.17.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,180.26. In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,180.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$301,180.26. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, with a total value of C$235,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,627,154.90. Insiders have purchased 767,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,515 over the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

