Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRG.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$16.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$662.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.05. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.85 and a 1 year high of C$20.52.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

