Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

ECL stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.