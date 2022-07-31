Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issued By Oppenheimer

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

General Electric Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Shares of GE opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $208,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 37.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $16,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

