Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Electric’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

