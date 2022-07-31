Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

ECL stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

