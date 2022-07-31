Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.15.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$37.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

