TD Securities Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.15.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$37.65 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

