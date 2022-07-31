TD Securities Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective (up previously from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 6.1 %

SES stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.56. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4992187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,115,631.96. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares in the company, valued at C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total transaction of C$139,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,631.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock worth $933,345.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

