Real Matters (TSE:REAL) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.99.

Real Matters Trading Up 10.7 %

TSE REAL opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.92 million and a P/E ratio of 22.62. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$13.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

