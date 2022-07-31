Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.15.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$37.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.56. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

