TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$67.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.86% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.73.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$67.14 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Hebert sold 14,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.25, for a total transaction of C$1,044,838.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,074. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,973 shares of company stock valued at $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

