Stifel Nicolaus Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$2.10

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CSFB cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TSE TWM opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$423.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

