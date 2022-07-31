TD Securities Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$206.55.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$148.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$158.56. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$115.89 and a 12 month high of C$214.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.94.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 7.5257271 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 102.97%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

