Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives $2,355.00 Average PT from Analysts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,355.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.13) to GBX 2,100 ($25.30) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.17) to GBX 2,410 ($29.04) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,980 ($35.90) to GBX 2,260 ($27.23) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.04) to GBX 2,650 ($31.93) in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Stock Down 5.3 %

HLMAF stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Halma has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.