Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Target Price to C$287.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$207.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$206.55.

Cargojet Trading Up 3.9 %

TSE:CJT opened at C$148.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$115.89 and a 52 week high of C$214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$142.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$158.56.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 7.5257271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

