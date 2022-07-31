abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives $186.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

SLFPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.53) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.24) to GBX 168 ($2.02) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded abrdn from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $1.88 on Thursday. abrdn has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

