George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$198.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, George Weston has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$171.83.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$152.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$128.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$162.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.89. The company has a market cap of C$22.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.32.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 10.7900001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,414.90.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Featured Stories

