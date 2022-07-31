Analysts Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $86.11

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Thor Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.73. Thor Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,911,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,885,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

