Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $277.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.60.

ETTYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC raised Essity AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 268 to SEK 236 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Essity AB has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $33.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

