Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet to a hold rating and set a C$165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$236.00 to C$207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$206.55.

Cargojet Price Performance

TSE:CJT opened at C$148.41 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$115.89 and a one year high of C$214.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Cargojet will post 7.5257271 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

