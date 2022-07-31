Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$7.10 at National Bankshares

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.05 to C$7.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$7.15 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.12.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of YRI stock opened at C$6.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.47. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$559.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.