Varonis Systems (VRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its Q2 guidance at -(0.02-0.01) EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.16-0.18 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.31. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.