Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $193.90

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.90.

Several analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. CWM LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

