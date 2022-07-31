Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.53. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 312.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.