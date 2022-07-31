Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.91 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.53. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $49.96.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
