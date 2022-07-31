Kennametal (KMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.85 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.08%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 133,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,497,000 after buying an additional 108,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after buying an additional 98,829 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at $2,074,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMT. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

