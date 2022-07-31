FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $5.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

