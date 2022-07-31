CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

CGI (NYSE:GIBGet Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

CGI Stock Up 0.7 %

GIB stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. CGI has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of CGI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.