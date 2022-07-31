CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%.
CGI Stock Up 0.7 %
GIB stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. CGI has a 12 month low of $73.76 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Trading of CGI
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
