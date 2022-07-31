Oppenheimer Comments on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

