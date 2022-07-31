FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted by Analyst

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

