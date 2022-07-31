AMETEK (AME) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect AMETEK to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. AMETEK has set its Q2 guidance at $1.27-1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.34-5.44 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE AME opened at $123.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

