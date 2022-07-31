Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Short Interest Update

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Articles

