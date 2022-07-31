Weyco Group (WEYS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $254.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Dustin Combs sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $28,927.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,676 shares in the company, valued at $49,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Weyco Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyco Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyco Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

