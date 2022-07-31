Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $133.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.32.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,760,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,001,000 after acquiring an additional 301,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 820,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,577,000 after buying an additional 80,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

