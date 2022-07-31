Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Declines By 39.8%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the June 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Advent Technologies from $11.20 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 1,244.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 516,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,184 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 226,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.02. Advent Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.