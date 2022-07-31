Mercury Systems (MRCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Mercury Systems has set its Q4 guidance at $0.96-1.06 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 281.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,973,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.