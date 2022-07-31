Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 43.9% in July

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Sailer bought 19,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $75,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,697. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Acurx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) by 149.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $3.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

