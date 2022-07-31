RingCentral (RNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect RingCentral to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RingCentral to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.02. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in RingCentral by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 276.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

