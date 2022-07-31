Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.05 billion.

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$170.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$160.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$163.55. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$148.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.55.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.00.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

