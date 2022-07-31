JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

