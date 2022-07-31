Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Short Interest Up 39.3% in July

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHPA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $17,101,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $10,080,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $9,250,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 911,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 135,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $6,413,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.