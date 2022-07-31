Paycom Software (PAYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAYC stock opened at $330.49 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.32 and a 200-day moving average of $311.69.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 23.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 299.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

