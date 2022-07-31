CarParts.com (PRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $166.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarParts.com Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $431.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 2.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 536,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 113,405 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

