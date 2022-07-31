Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $75.57 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87.
Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
