Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Raised by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $9.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.46. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $31.10 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,564.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,330.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,427.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

