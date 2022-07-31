DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) vs. Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Head-To-Head Contrast

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -35.43% -34.08% Adamis Pharmaceuticals N/A -100.63% -69.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DiaMedica Therapeutics and Adamis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 788.89%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.59 million ($0.58) -2.84 Adamis Pharmaceuticals $2.21 million 25.62 -$45.83 million N/A N/A

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.2% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. It is also developing DM300 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose. It also offers APC400, a tempol gel use of reducing radiation dermatitis in patients undergoing treatment for cancer; and APC410 for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, and COVID-19. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, and injectables; and veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

