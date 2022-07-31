Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $8.96 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $8.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.22. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $31.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,564.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,330.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,427.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,281,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

