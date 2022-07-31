Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 114,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,247,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $1,850,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,490,696.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,566,000. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

